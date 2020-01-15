Middletown discusses county plans for rural shuttle bus

The shuttle would transport residents to nearby locations like the grocery store or bank

MIDDLETOWN, Md (WDVM) — Middletown is leaning favorably towards a proposal by the Frederick County Executive to start a rural community shuttle service.

On Monday, town commissioners and the burgess discussed the 12-seat shuttle that would alternate full-day service to about five different communities in the county, including Middletown.

The idea, presented by County Executive Jan Gardner, is to allow residents and seniors to call for the shuttle and be taken to spots like grocery stores, or the bank.

The shuttle would be available within the given town one day a week.

Mayor John Miller says the town is generally in favor of the plan and would be able to contribute funding to support it.

“The county executive is looking for five communities to contribute maybe anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000. That’s within our range to provide that to our seniors. We think that’s a good thing to do,” Miller explained.

According to the county, the program is estimated to cost $210,000 per vehicle per year. This includes four days of service a week. If a dispatcher is needed, the cost would increase by about $64,000.

Miller says the board of commissioners is expected to have a formal vote on the topic.