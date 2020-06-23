Metro to reopen over a dozen rail stations, ramp up bus service

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After months of closures and service reductions across the region, Metro has announced the reopening of over a dozen rail stations and bus lines in the coming week.

Regular service at rail the following stations will start this coming Sunday, June 28.

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Mt Vernon Sq

Judiciary Sq

Archives

Smithsonian

Greensboro*

Eisenhower Ave

Virginia Sq

East Falls Church*

McLean*

Van Dorn St

Clarendon

Cleveland Park

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Cheverly

College Park

Morgan Blvd

*Shuttle buses provided. No rail service due to platform reconstruction work.

The next day, Monday June 29, additional buses will be added to the busiest Metrobus lines to add capacity and increase service. Metro explains in a statement:

“Metrobus customers on the region’s busiest routes will notice more frequent buses, less crowding, and more regular service beginning Monday, June 29. An additional 136 trips are being added across 14 routes: 54, 70, 92, 30N, 30S, A4, A6, A8, P6, V4, W4, F4, P12, and T18.

To make these improvements possible, Metro will temporarily suspend bus service on four routes that currently have extremely low ridership – NH2, C14, G2 and M6. Customers along these routes are asked to use other Metrobus routes nearby.“

Metro says it closed stations and reduced bus service early on to conserve cleaning supplies and protect it’s front-line workers.

Metro’s full recent update and guidance can be found here.

