Metro to hand out 500,000 face mask from federal government

WASHINGTON — Last month, the Federal government announced that nearly $100 million in cloth facial coverings would be sent to the aviation, transit, and passenger rail transportation sectors for passenger use. Starting in August Metro will start to hand out 500,000 cloth masks it received from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“This Administration is committed to protecting our people and reopening the economy; distributing these facial coverings will help boost public confidence as we begin to resume our normal lives,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), alongside the U.S. the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, have been working with states, industries, and stakeholders to ensure that the traveling public has access to cloth facial coverings. The cloth facial coverings secured by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be sent to airports, transit agencies, and Amtrak over the coming weeks through the U.S. Postal Service.

Metro started requiring masks on the system on May 18, but hasn’t been enforcing it heavily. Up until now, the Metro Transit Police have handed out mask as needed. Passengers are still responsible for having their own facial covering.

