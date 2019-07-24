Metro sees increase in riders on Redline since turnbacks

Silver Spring turnbacks ended for the first time in 30 years

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Officials say more people are taking the Metro. This comes after Metro ended turn backs on the Redline.

The Metro board recently passed a budget that now allows Redline trains to continue from Shady Grove to Glenmont without turning back. Turnbacks forced riders to have to get off the train to wait or catch the bus.

Last year, Montgomery County councilmembers announced the end of turn backs on the Redline at Grosvenor-Strathmore to Shady Grove. And last month, Metro ended Silver Spring turn backs for the first time in 30 years.