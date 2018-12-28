Metro hours extended for New Year’s

Montgomery County residents will be happy to hear about a schedule change announced by metro rail officials.

The metro system will stay open until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day for those party-goers needing a ride home after the big ball drops.

In a statement released by metro, general manager Paul Wiedefeld said this decision was made in the name of rider safety.

This upcoming New Year’s falls on a Monday, when the train lines would usually stop running by 11:30 p.m.

“If you are under the influence it is safe,” said metro user Danielle Johnson. “It is safe and that’s a good thing. And I am going to be going all around the DMV area.”

On January 1, metro lines will then reopen to the public at 8 a.m.

