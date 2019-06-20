Metro board chairman resigns following investigation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans has announced his resignation from the board following an investigation into alleged ethics violations.

Evans, who is also the council member of D.C.’s Ward 2, has announced that he will resign from his position as chairman of WMATA’s board of directors on June 27.

Evans remains under federal investigation in regards to accusations in which he used his positions for personal gain.

In his resignation letter to the D.C. council, Evans states:

“It has been an honor to serve on Metro’s Board of Directors and as Chairman.”

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland and Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia both called on the WMATA to release the results of the investigation.

In response to Evan’s resignation, Hogan tweeted that “there are still many questions that need to be answered.”