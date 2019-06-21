Metro board chair stepping down after alleged ethical violations

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Friday morning, the FBI raided the home of Jack Evans, who is accused of using his position as chairman on the WMATA board to advance the interests of business clients for personal gain.

Just a day before the raid, Evans said he planned to resign from the Metro board next week. “We knew there was a problem with Jack Evans and the Metro board. It’s not the entire board, because we do have some allies on the board,” ATU Local 689 Chief of Staff, Barry Hobson stated.

Representatives from the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 689, say they are glad to finally see a WMATA board member face consequences for their actions. “We are pleased to finally say that we told the public so, we told the district so, we told the jurisdiction so, that there was a problem that started with the top,” Hobson said.

The union has called out Evans on a number of issues in the past, including cutting late-night Metro services, making racist comments and escorting neo-nazis with special Metro cars to a rally in DC, last year. Meanwhile, Montgomery County Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee is asking for transparency in the investigation. “And while those funds go to support our transit network, I also want to make sure that we are providing oversight and accountability for every taxpayer dollar that we’re spending, and that’s what this investigation is all about,” Montgomery County Councilmember, Evan Glass said.

The Chair of ATU says he hopes the next candidate is someone who can learn from Jack Evans’ mistakes.