Memorial service held for Montgomery County officer who was shot in the line of duty

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — Many left a Wednesday memorial service filled with tears for a Montgomery County Police officer who passed away in April.

Kyle Olinger was shot while on duty in 2003, and died this year as a result of his injuries.

“He was shot nearly 16 years ago, and paralyzed from that moment on,” said Acting Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department.

Olinger was a Marine, and spent many years in law enforcement, but it all came to an end when he retired after he was shot. Although he was paralyzed, he remained involved in the department. A memorial service for Olinger brought multiple law enforcement agencies together to pay respect to their fellow brother in blue.

“Fellow police officers from not only our department, but from across the country, to come and celebrate with Kyle’s family, to celebrate his life, just has been an enormous day for us,” Jones said.

“It was an honor to be here to honor him and his heroism in his ultimate sacrifice, on behalf of all of our county residents,” said Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz.

During the ceremony, flags were raised, bells were rung and the Marines and Montgomery County Police gave a flag to his family. Olinger was survived by his wife and two sons.

“Kyle gave the ultimate sacrifice for this community, and we are thankful for the gift that they gave us for the time that Kyle was with us,” Jones said.

Terrance Green, the man responsible for shooting Olinger, was sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say he could face more charges.