Memorial park project moves forward

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick officially broke ground on the re-alignment of Butterfly Lane today, which allows the city to soon begin construction on a park that memorializes two young girls.

Sophie and Madigan Lillard passed away in a Myersville house fire in January 2013. The fire also took the lives of the family’s pets, along with most of the girls’ possessions. The family was left with no tangible things to remember to girls by.

The girls’ parents, Jack and Chrissi Lillard, collaborated with the city of Frederick to develop and design a park filled with castles, palaces and more to memorialize their daughters. The Lillards are looking forward to the next phase of the project.

“Excited is an understatement. This is a huge step for us and the city because we’re finally getting to see dirt move, and know that it’s moving forward at this point,” Jack said.

The Lillards also said the road construction should be done by the fall, and once that’s done they will be able to begin construction on the first phase of the park. They have plans for additional phases of construction, complete with Neverland and Wonderland themes.

Members of the community can contribute to the project and learn more about the family’s story on the Sophie and Madigan’s Playground page on Facebook.