Meet Gaithersburg’s new junior mayor: Hayden Sandlin

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A new junior mayor was just selected to serve one of the most diverse cities in America.

Meet 10 year-old Hayden Sandlin. He’s the new Junior Mayor of Gaithersburg. Hayden is a 4th grader at Fields Road Elementary School. After dozens of 4th graders submitted their essay, Hayden was selected by a committee, then received a call from Mayor Jud Ashman himself. The new junior mayor says while he serves, he will focus on environmental preservation.

In his essay submission, he wrote quote, “If I were mayor, I would decrease the use of fossil-fueled buses and increase the use of electrical buses. I believe the preservation of the environment is a key part to the future, and every little contribution to it can help build a stronger future,” Sandlin also said, “I believe anything that can be contributed against it will make a difference because it’s always important to think about where you’re living and what it would be like if you don’t take care of where you are.”

Hayden will join Mayor Ashman and members of the city council at the virtual meeting. Hayden’s reaction when he learned he won, according to his mother, “was priceless.”

Hayden’s essay is posted on https://www.gaithersburgmd.gov/

MORE NEWS ON WDVM