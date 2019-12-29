Medical cannabis workshop helps others get certified

LANHAM, Md (WDVM)– Maryland medical cannabis dispensaries have been open for 2 years now and Grassroots Healing LLC an organization dedicated to helping people find holistic health approaches held their medical cannabis education and certification workshop Saturday.

“So what we do we have them sit through a cannabis 101 class where we go over the history and science of cannabis, how it works in our bodies and then we get into Maryland’s program and what it means to be a Maryland patient what the rules are, regulations and we then register with the state and see a doctor so they get the whole process within that one workshop.” said founder and owner Melissa Jackson

Medical marijuana has been known for treating medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, and glaucoma. Jackson says that education is key.

“People just don’t know how effective it can be. It really is a medicine if you use it properly. There are negative sides to it that feed into the stigma but if you go into with an educated mind and background and you know what you’re looking to get out of it then you have a better chance of it being extremely effective for you.

Jackson says there are many benefits to using medical marijuana. “A lot of patients are able to get off of their medications that they’re taking and we’ve seen so much turn around with these patients getting off their anxiety and pain meds and are just using natural plant medicine.”

Jamila Hogan the first black woman to manage a cultivation center on the East coast uses medical marijuana to help her anxiety and says being informed and educating others will help end the stigma against marijuana

“I think that to really unpack the stigma against marijuana we have to look at the fact that its a stigma against marijuana users and when you think of someone who’s smoking marijuana they have been given an image of a person of color, or a person whos not successful or a person who does not care about there health so to erase the stigma is to understand that your body has endocannabinoid system, breast milk has endocannabinoids… you’re literally made to receive this plant and it hasn’t even been 100 years that people decided to criminalize this plant that has so many health benefits,” said Hogan.

Click here to find out more information about medical marijuana and how to set an appointment to get certified.