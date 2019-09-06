Meals on Wheels expands to feed more in Montgomery County

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Two non-profit organizations in Montgomery County have decided to work as a team to feed more people in Takoma Park and the Silver Spring area.

Both Meals on Wheels of and Salt Meals on Wheels branches joined after Washington Adventist Hospital closed last week. The companies relied on the hospital’s kitchen to prepare meals for thousands of people over the years. The organizations serve those who fall through the cracks and have difficulty getting groceries or preparing their own meals. The organization is funded by donations and local grants.

“At that point we had to think about the fact that we had clients that we delivered meals to and we weren’t going to have our source,” said Mary Elizabeth Anderson, Salt Meals-On-Wheels.

“By bringing them food Monday through Friday it allows many people to live in their homes longer so that they don’t have to rely on services, other services, government services and so forth,” said Ruth Masterson, Meals On Wheels executive director.

With both meals on wheels and salt merging, they are expected to serve about 40 thousand people in the area. Looking for volunteers to help, organizers say the volunteers work about 2 to 3 hours a day.