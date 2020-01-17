Me Land, 9,000 SF adventure park for kids, opens in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Good news for parents with little ones in Frederick! You don’t have to travel to Hagerstown or Montgomery County for indoor entertainment.

Me Land is Frederick’s newest and only indoor playground for kids 12 and under. There’s a ball pit, an interactive projector, a 5-level spider web, and a variety of slides.

The owners said they believe there’s a need for this type of indoor fun in the area.

“We thought something like this for here is needed because a lot of parents said they were traveling far for something like this and we thought we could bring it to the area,” said general manager, Michelle Chen.



Michelle’s husband is the mastermind behind Me Land. He got his inspiration for different aspects of the playground while traveling abroad.

The Chen’s say they love the Frederick area and just wanted to bring something else for kids to do.

Me Land is open 7 days a week. To celebrate their Grand opening, Me Land is offering these specials: