MDOT tries out digital license plates

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland license plates might be getting a makeover. Right now, your license plate is made of hard, clunky metal, soon they could go digital.

“In Maryland, we’re always looking for new technology, how it can benefit our customers, make our processes more efficient. So, we thought a digital plate could be good thing to explore,” said Chrissy Nizer, a MDOT MVA administrator.

MDOT MVA is test piloting digital license plates on 22 of its vehicles. These new plates save you a trip to the MVA when it’s time to renew.

“The benefit for you as a customer is, once you renew your registration, no additional action would need to be taken. It would automatically be updated and you wouldn’t have to do anything else,” said Nizer.

They’re working with the public and law enforcement to get feedback on the initiative. The public safety benefits could help keep you and your car safe.

“From a public safety standpoint, there’s the ability to be able to put on the tag itself it’s been stolen. You know if you’ve had your vehicle stolen, it’d be a great way to help law enforcement be able to get that vehicle back more quickly. Things like amber alerts you see on our overhead signs, we can put those kinds of alerts out there on a plate,” said Nizer.