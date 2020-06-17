MDOT considers new transit options on Capital Beltway managed lanes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is looking into how transit can make a difference when it comes to maximizing the use of highways and roadways.

The department took a close look at this for the ongoing I-270 and I-495 Managed Lanes Study and presented its findings on Monday.

The State Highway Administration says managed lanes and transit would work well together to alleviate congestion on roadways, by implementing more options for transit near high-volume interchanges and allowing travelers to leave their cars behind before getting on the highway.

“They provide new options and opportunities for transit and highway users. They provide the opportunity for more reliable transit service to encourage more people to use transit. Managed lanes coupled with easy access to park and ride lots serviced by limited stop express buses can provide time competitive options to driving,” said Lisa Choplin, the manager on the project.



MDOT’s Transit Work Group is also identifying new or modified transit routes to help clear congestion along I-270 and the Capital Beltway.

