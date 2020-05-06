Md. Gov. Hogan address Maryland National Guard ahead of Middle East deployment

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) addressed the Maryland National Guard soldiers ahead of a Middle East deployment.

More than 130 members of the Maryland Army National Guards 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and the 629th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion are being deployed in support of combat operations called “Operation Inherent Resolve.”

“Countless times I have been impressed to see first-hand the leadership, self-sacrifice, and bravery of our National Guard soldiers and airmen, including in our current battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “In times of war and peace, both at home and around the world, the members of our National Guard stand bravely on the front lines. You are always ready, you always step up when you are called upon, and today, we want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for bravely and selflessly doing so once again.”

They will be deployed to multiple locations throughout the Middle East.