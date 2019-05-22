Md. AG Brian Frosh visits Frederick Rescue Mission

The Maryland Attorney General, Brian Frosh, visited the Frederick Rescue Mission Tuesday.

Frosh toured the several operations at the mission including: the new kitchen, food distribution center, rescued treasures, and the changed life recovery men’s facilities.

He also listened to those involved with the mission and said the program of the Frederick Rescue Mission helps saves lives.

“The fact is that this is a public health crisis and we are not going to rest until we incarcerate our way out of it,” said Frosh. “While our function is really important it is also important that we are taking care of people on the back end of addiction like the Frederick Rescue Mission is doing.”

The Frederick Rescue Mission has been helping the community for nearly 50 years.