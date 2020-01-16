Buckeystown Pike north and south closed for crash at Keller Lime Plant Road

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM)-- Going to the DMV can be dreadful for most people but a new location in Gaithersburg is looking to change that.

The Maryland Department of transportation motor vehicle administration opened a new customer service center in Walnut Hill shopping center in Gaithersburg where customers are guaranteed to be seen within 15 minutes of their appointment time. Officials say this new center provides residents with more opportunities to update their old ID to the new federally mandated real ID which takes effect October 1st.