MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — At a meeting, Montgomery County Board of Education decided Thursday to wait until the State Legislative Committee approves the Maryland State Board of Education regulation that allows local districts to implement or remove school mask mandate.

But on Friday, the committee voted 17 to 1 to affirm the decision, but MCPS officials are waiting until March 8th to discuss the mandate.

“As we are gradually seeing people relaxing their approach to masking in the county, I want to see that it isn’t causing our case rates to go back up,” said Board Member Lynee Harris. “We’re still in the high end of the substantial risk of transmission category according to CDC guidelines.”

During their meeting, the board remained split regarding masking in schools with two members saying they are in favor of lifting the mandate because masks make it difficult for students to learn and communicate.

“I support going mask optional, but I think that we need to be able to communicate to our community why that is safe at this point for the majority of folks and begin to prepare them mentally for that,” said Karla Silvestre, Vice President of the board.

But many other people including the student board member said she is opposed and wants to wait until they see the impacts of removing the indoor mask mandate countywide.

“I’m really afraid that if we get rid of the mask mandate, it’s going to cause a lot of fear for our students and families,” said Student Member of the Board, Hana O’Looney. “I think about the walkouts that we had from students just last month because they thought then that we weren’t doing enough to protect students against COVID-19.”

MCPS also updated their quarantine guidelines that effective March 1st the 10-day quarantine is reduced to 5 days. Also, masks will be optional for athletes, coaches, and officials during competitions and practices.