MCPS to install more cameras on school buses

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools will soon have more traffic cameras on their school buses.

Last year, 500 cameras were installed on school buses but there are still buses without cameras. Officials say there have been over 50 thousand citations given to drivers who failed to stop at the stop sign while students get on and off the bus.

Montgomery County police officials said the number of near misses is disturbing as many drivers fail to stop or slow down. By September, officials say all 1,400 public school buses in Montgomery County will have cameras installed.

“The number of citations continue to go up because more and more people are being caught doing things that they should not be doing. It’s a 250 dollar fine,” said Sidney Katz, Montgomery County Councilmember.

County officials are also working on an education campaign for students, pedestrians, and drivers.