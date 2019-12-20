MCPS superintendent presents budget proposal

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools’ Superintendent Jack Smith announced his plans for next year’s budget on Wednesday.

Smith cited the need for more rigorous coursework, staff to accommodate English-learning students, and more psychologists to support student mental health when announcing the multi-billion dollar budget. He also wants to allocate funds to a team dedicated to recruiting and retaining MCPS employees.

“I’m proposing a $2.8 billion operating budget, this represents a $121 million increase over last year. My proposed budget will continue to reflect my focus on equity and excellence, by expanding access and opportunity for all students,” Smith said.

The budget proposal was hosted by MCPS over a live stream and allowed locals to ask real-time questions about the budget.