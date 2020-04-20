MCPS students will not get letter grades for last marking period

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public School students won’t get a letter grade for the last marking period due to the system’s transition to online distance learning.

The district announced the change in the grading system for the fourth marking period on Sunday. Instead of letter grades, the system will administer a “pass or incomplete” or “credit – no credit” grading system for middle and high school students. Weeks prior to the decision, the board asked for parents’ input on the change, as so many students and teachers are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. MCPS says their aim is to continue fairness and equity for all students. The Montgomery County Council of Parent Teachers Association president says some juniors might be concerned with how this will impact their GPA’s as they prep for college. This is especially since SAT and ACT scores will be waived next year. Cynthia Simonson of the Montgomery County Council PTA said, “I think what is having parents very concerned is how that would factor in the overall GPA.”

All Maryland schools will remain closed until at least May 15. MCPS Board of Education is scheduled to virtually meet on Tuesday.