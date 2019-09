MCPS students could be excluded from school if not vaccinated

The county has a list of free clinics to get students proper vaccinations

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials say nearly a thousand students do not yet have proof of vaccinations that are usually needed for students starting 7th grade.

The health department is reminding parents to be sure their students meet the states immunization requirements by Monday, September 23rd, if they do not, students will be excluded from school until documentation is received. The county is offering free immunizations at upcoming clinics throughout the county. Students entering grades seven through twelve need T-dap and meningitis vaccinations.

“We have a big push at the beginning of the school year to make sure that we give families ample opportunity to come and get free vaccinations for those incoming 7th graders,” said Mary Anderson, Montgomery County Health and Human Services.

THE LOCATIONS AND CLINIC HOURS ARE:

GERMANTOWN HEALTH CENTER 12900 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD, GERMANTOWN

THURSDAYS (SEPTEMBER 12 AND 19), 1 TO 4 P.M.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 8:30 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 8:30 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

DENNIS AVENUE HEALTH CENTER 2000 DENNIS AVENUE, SILVER SPRING

TUESDAYS, (SEPTEMBER 10, 17, 24), 8:30 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 8:30 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 8:30 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 8:30 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

SCHOOL HEALTH SERVICES CENTER 4910 MACON ROAD, ROCKVILLE

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS, 8:30 TO 11:30 A.M.

SILVER SPRING HEALTH CENTER 8630 FENTON STREET, 10TH FLOOR, SILVER SPRING

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 8:30 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 8:30 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

SELECT SCHOOLS WILL ALSO OFFER VACCINATIONS AT SPECIAL CLINICS:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 3:30 P.M. TO 6:30 P.M.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE MIDDLE SCHOOL, 18808 WARING STATION ROAD, GERMANTOWN

ARGYLE MIDDLE SCHOOL, 2400 BEL PRE ROAD, SILVER SPRING

BENJAMIN BANNEKER MIDDLE SCHOOL, 14800 PERRYWOOD DRIVE, BURTONSVILLE

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 3:30 P.M. TO 6:30 P.M.

JULIUS WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL, 651 GREAT FALLS ROAD, ROCKVILLE

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE MIDDLE SCHOOL, 19300 WATKINS MILL ROAD, MONTGOMERY VILLAGE

SILVER SPRING INTERNATIONAL MIDDLE SCHOOL, 313 WAYNE AVENUE, SILVER SPRING

For More Information on Immunizations, Call the Montgomery County Department Of Health And Human Services’ Immunization Program At 240-777-1050 OR SCHOOL HEALTH SERVICES AT 240-777-1550