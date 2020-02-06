MCPS rolls out new project to combat hate and bias in schools

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools officials gave an update on the school system’s work to combat and prevent hate and bias incidents Thursday.

Back in January, both superintendent Jack Smith and deputy superintendent Monifa McKnight acknowledged recent incidents of hate and bias in MCPS schools and surrounding communities. MCPS says it’s going to focus on responsive, restorative and preventative actions going forward. The school system also collaborated with local organizations to implement a new anti-hate and bias program called Project Interrupt.

“We’re going to train students, staff, administrators, counselors and community members to identify, prevent, and respond and re-center re-engagement so that learning can continue,” said MCPS deputy superintendent Monifa McKnight.

The Maryland State Department of Education recently awarded MCPS a grant to fund this new project.