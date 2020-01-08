MCPS responds to incidents of hate, bias

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith denounced recent incidents of hate and bias in Montgomery County Public Schools.

“Talk with our students and our children, talk with them, they are the future. Talk about how they treat people and how they are treated,” he said. “It’s not funny, it’s not right. Don’t say that anymore, don’t draw that symbol on that wall or desk.”

He says MCPS is working to combat and prevent these incidents. Neither Smith nor Deputy Superintendent Monifa McKnight made reference to specific events but said that recent instances are being handled and addressed.

“We have had a few incidents, which are deeply troubling, that have been dealt with swiftly at each of the schools at which they occurred,” McKnight said.

McKnight says next month, MCPS will release new findings on a systemwide plan to address the issue of hate and bias in its schools.

“Staff will continue to analyze data to see if there are trends and even specific areas of the district where these incidents are occurring more frequently, so we can be proactive in working with specific communities to address these incidents,” McKnight said.

When more details are released, MCPS says it will outline how it’s working with community partners to be proactive when it comes to discrimination.