MCPS responds to false post about schools closing

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Some Montgomery County Public School students were confused as to whether schools would remain open Monday, and the confusion started from a fake letter circulating on social media.

The district did not cancel school, and all students were expected to attend. Sunday evening, MCPS school officials tweeted:

MCPS will be open tomorrow, Monday, March 9 and operating on a normal schedule. We are aware of fake posts circulating on social media suggesting that schools will be closed due to the coronavirus. This is false. More information: https://t.co/3UJVLWkg2H — MCPS (@MCPS) March 8, 2020

They went on to say, “We are aware of fake posts circulating on social media, suggesting that schools will be closed due to the coronavirus. This is false…. The health and safety of our schools, students and staff remains our top priority.”

During a press conference last week, Deputy Superintendent, Monifa McKnight, explained how the district will make a decision to close schools if necessary. “Should the situation change, we will work with the county and state agencies to take a close look at issues surrounding what we do for our students, particularly around attendance,” McKnight stated.

Any information about school closures or updates relating to the coronavirus will come directly from county health officials and the district, and will be posted on the official MCPS website at: https://www.montgomeryschoolsmd.org/.