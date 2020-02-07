MCPS, principal react to Damascus High School lawsuits

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Damascus High School and Montgomery County Public Schools are reacting to the civil lawsuits filed on behalf of victims who say they were sexually assaulted in the DHS locker room.

The suit alleges that school and county leadership turned a blind eye to reports of sexual assault at Damascus and other schools in Montgomery County.

In an email sent to parents, current DHS Principal Kevin Yates, who is not listed as a defendant in the suit said:

I am writing to inform you that a civil lawsuit stemming from the October 31, 2018, incident in the Damascus High School boys’ locker room will be filed later today. We anticipate that this will draw an increased volume of media attention to our school community. Please know that the DHS staff is here to support our students and we will enforce our standard safety and privacy protocols that keep media off property when students are on campus for the instructional day. Additionally, our counselors and psychologists are aware and prepared to support students as needed. We remain committed to the safety of our students. I will share any additional information that will affect our school community when it is available. Thank you again for your support for our students and school.

Reacting to the suit, MCPS said issued a statement Thursday:

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has received copies of two lawsuits stemming from the sexual assault in the boys’ locker room at Damascus High School on October 31, 2018. In the wake of the incident, MCPS undertook an internal investigation and commissioned an external review, the results of which have been shared with the community. The lawsuits filed today raise a series of additional allegations about prior hazing and sexual assaults—many of which have never been reported to MCPS leadership. We trust that the attorneys who filed the lawsuits have shared their allegations with law enforcement. If they have not, we sincerely hope they will immediately share any evidence they may have uncovered so it can be fully vetted, as part of the State’s Attorney’s Office’s ongoing investigation. It is important for the entire community to understand that the allegations in any legal complaint will be tested through an extensive process to determine whether they can be proven true. While that legal process unfolds, we are committed to working together to respect the privacy, safety and well-being of all our students, families and staff. Our thoughts remain with the students and families of the Damascus High School community as we engage in this latest phase of the legal process.

