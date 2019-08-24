MCPS holds Back-to-School Fair

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County public Schools held a Back-to-School fair at the Westfield Wheaton Mall Saturday.

Families gear up for the new year, which for many students is just a week away on September 3.

There were a lot of educational and community resources that catered to a diverse Montgomery County population.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said MaryAnn Carter, a teacher at Beall ES in Rockville. “It’s wonderful, there’s so many resources. I’ve had four children go through the school system; I didn’t realize there were this many resources.”

Others focused on the location of the fair itself.

“I happen to think the Wheaton Mall is one of the best locations to bring out that diversity,” said Brenda Wolff, a member of the MCPS Board of Education. “At our Board table, I believe we had our Board information translated in to six languages.”

For parents, the fair is a great way to interact with educators and learn about what’s available to help their children succeed academically.

“Parent involvement is so important for school success,” said Carter. “This is an easy way that parents can get involved and know what resources are available to them, in a way that’s fun. Kids are excited to go back to school, they can begin to make connections in a happy way for heading back for a great school year.”

Students at Roscoe Nix and Arcola Elementary Schools already went back to school in early July, as part of the MCPS Innovative Schools program.