MCPS has new grading system for online learning

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Board of Education voted on a new grading system for online learning.

The board voted 7-to-1 in favor of counting a higher letter grade than the previous marking period number three. So if a student had a “C” last semester, they will have a “B” to end the school year. Board members believe this will help students improve their GPA’s, or accept a pass, if they had a grade lower than a “C.”

Thousands of parents and students were concerned on the grading system since the start of the pandemic, and out of several options, many urged the board not to vote for a universal pass or incomplete grading system. MCPS parent, Kirsten Kaplan said, “It does no harm to students. It honors the grade-staggering strategy that current juniors have employed, and it eases the stress of families who are trying to support students with 504 plans or IEP’s.

This system is for both the fourth marking period and overall semester. No word on how the grading system will look next school year.