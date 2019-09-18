MCPS former coach facing child porn charges

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County Public School former assistant wrestling coach is facing child pornography charges.

Dake Williams, 28, is facing 10 counts of possession of child porn. Williams was an assistant wrestling coach at Quince Orchard High School. Court documents show investigators found over 1,000 files of child porn on Williams’s laptop. Authorities are asking anyone with more information on this case to contact the Montgomery County Child Exploitation Unit.

