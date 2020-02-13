MCPS cracks down on student vaping

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools is looking to curb vaping and e-cigarette use among its students.

The school system is rolling out a new program called “Let’s Clear the Air.” MCPS leaders say student academic performance is impacted by risky behaviors like drinking, using drugs and vaping.

Montgomery County schools superintendent Jack Smith says students aren’t aware of the long-term consequences of vaping. The program will work to find the root causes of a student’s decision to start vaping.

“What are the precipitating factors that are encouraging our youth to examine and engage, whether it’s experiential or their mental health, social factors that are leading them to engage in substance use?” said Ruschelle Rubin, an associate superintendent with MCPS.

Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting a full-day symposium on vaping next month.