MCPS cancels August 29 SAT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery county public schools announced Thursday the cancellation of their upcoming August 29 SAT administration.

The decision was announced in an official statement, saying their priority is the health of students and staff, and they will be collaborating with the College Board regarding health guidance.

Other fall SAT dates are currently scheduled for September 23rd and October 14th, but the method of their administration is under deliberation.