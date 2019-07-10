MCPD’S first African-American woman police captain

Captain Pruitt has been with the department for nearly 30 years

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has been around for 97 years, and this year, they named their very first African-American woman police captain.

The force is making history as Sonia Pruitt is their first African-American female captain. “Prior to the promotion, I dreamed about it quite a bit,” Pruitt stated.

“We are going to celebrate, and honor today, the first African-American woman to ever achieve the rank of captain,” said Montgomery County Councilmember At-large, Will Jawando.

Montgomery County Councilmembers gave Pruitt a proclamation for her achievements. She’s been with the department for 27 years, working in different areas, and now she’s Director of the Community Engagement Division. “I can see those things as a police officer. I can see them as a member of the Black community, and I can also see them as a Black woman,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt said being a Black woman in law enforcement is not an easy road. However, she said she plans to use her experiences to help bridge the wide gap between community and police.

Pruitt also is the Chair of the National Black Police Association. She said since she’s made captain, she’s become an inspiration to those in the community, especially women of color. Through community policing, her aim is to continue to build trust in police. “Even with all of the things that we’re going through as a police department, there’s always going to be an opportunity to do something different to make us much better,” Pruitt stated.

Montgomery County Police is hosting their National Night Out on August 6.

Video Courtesy: Montgomery County Council