MCPD searching for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit

Police say one suspect is still at large

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are searching for two people after they say a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash early Monday morning.

Police say the pursuit started in the Aspen Hill area after stolen vehicles were reported. The pursuit ended where 495 and Route 355 intersect in Rockville. Police say one of the vehicles crashed around 5 a.m., and the second vehicle drove off of the road. One of the suspects is in custody and one is at large.

 No injuries were reported. The investigation ongoing.

