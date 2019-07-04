MCPD responds to graphic video, accusations of excessive force

The video now has over 30 thousand views on Twitter, where it was posted last night just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have responded to a graphic video of an incident involving what appears to be an officer and a detainee in the Silver Spring/Aspen Hill area. If you choose to view the video, please be warned that it is very graphic.

MCPD responded on Twitter saying the officers involved in the arrest have been identified and that the department has started an investigation. Police say they are in the process of gathering facts about the situation.

In one tweet, MCPD said it “takes any complaints or evidence of excessive force seriously.”

WDVM has not heard back from the individual who posted the video.

