MCPD reinvents its summer youth camp

The plan is to safely get kids out before school begins

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) — An annual summer camp for youth in Montgomery County was cancelled just like many other events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The camp is hosted by Montgomery County Police community service officers, now forced to find a way to work around the cancellation.

Both Montgomery County Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dedicated a community day of fun to get kids out of the house before heading back to school. The event was held at the South Germantown Recreational Park with activities like golfing and learning about police K-9’s.

Every year law enforcement offers a summer camp for civilians to learn about what they do and to build relationships with the community. Authorities believe this is especially important during a time where the country faces issues between police and citizens.

“Whatever we can do to reach out, especially to the kids, [officers] build that relationship with children when they are young to say ‘hey look we are just like you, you can come to us if you need help – we’re not the bad guys,’” said Captain Liz Hattenburg of the Montgomery County Police Department.

The event was sponsored by a nonprofit police foundation.

