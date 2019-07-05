MCPD officer under investigation for incident in viral video

The officer involved has had his police powers taken away

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) – Police have identified the man whose face was appearing to be forced to the ground by a Montgomery County Police Department officer in a viral video. We warn you that the video is graphic.

The man being detained by officers has been identified as 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa of Silver Spring. The officer seen in the video using his knee to pin Pesoa’s neck is Kevin Moris.

A statement from police says plain-clothed officers found Pesoa in the Aspen Hill McDonald’s when he became disorderly and resisted arrest. Pesoa charged with intent and attempt to distribute illegal narcotics, in this case, mushrooms, along with resisting arrest and assault. An internal investigation into the officer’s alleged excessive force is already underway.

“There’s an internal affairs aspect, there’s a criminal review aspect that can be done with the states attorney’s office, which we do in general with all of our use of force cases. We’re gonna look at this from a lot of different perspectives,” said Captain Tom Jordan of MCPD.

Friday police said officer Kevin Moris has had his police powers taken away.

“We want to gather all the facts. We want to be accurate, we believe that’s our commitment to the community to be accurate fair, unbiased, that’s exactly how we’re gonna treat this,” Jordan said.

Montgomery County elected officials are also speaking out after seeing the graphic video.

County Executive Marc Elrich said he was disturbed by what he had seen.

Councilmember Will Jawando said the video made him feel alarmed and upset.

The Montgomery County Council president and vice president are “outraged and deeply saddened.”

“We want to know what happened, we’re as curious as anyone else and we wanna do a full and thorough investigation,” Jordan said.