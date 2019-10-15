MCPD Officer died of self-inflicted injury, Chief Medical Examiner determines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The death of a Montgomery County Police Officer Monday was ruled a self-inflicted injury by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia, police announced Tuesday.

Officer Thomas J. Bomba was found shot Monday morning on the top level of a parking garage located at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in Silver Spring. He died of his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Police said Bomba was wearing a body camera, but it was not turned on. They continue to investigate the incident.

Police did not have memorial service details at the time of this announcement.