MCPD officer charged with assault

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A viral video of a Montgomery County police officer assaulting an individual has people outraged.

The video shows an interaction between undercover Montgomery County officer, Kevin Moris, with suspect Arnaldo Pesoa, who allegedly tried to make a drug deal. The video shows the officer appearing to slamPesoa’s head into the ground. Authorities say the officer is now being criminally charged. “Officer Moris slamming the individuals head into the pavement gave me great concern,” said Montgomery County Police Department Chief, Marcus Jones.

Last week, officers set up a drug deal with Pessoa at McDonald’s in Aspen Hill. Police said at one point, Pesoa became disorderly and resisted arrest. Moris, a 7-year veteran, is being charged with two counts; 2nd degree assault and misconduct in office. He’s also been placed on administrative leave. “This is a moment for us to stop and say: if a police officer acts inappropriately, they will be held accountable in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney, John McCarthy. Chief Jones also stated, “Montgomery County Police, we take excessive force cases very seriously.”

Jones expresses the need to hold every officer accountable for their actions. Groups around the county are planning to protest against the officer for his actions. “That signals that: perhaps they have listened to the community, and have heard the concerns that we and others have raised over the past year. We still have to protest because there’s more to be done,” said Silver Spring Justice Coalition Activist, Carlean Ponder.

The officer will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. The body camera footage will not be released to the public. Pesoa was treated in the hospital following the incident.