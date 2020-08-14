MCPD looking for vehicle involved in hit & run

4th District officers are asking anyone who may have information about this collision or information about the striking vehicle to call the 4th District at 240-773-5500.

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are still investigating a hit and run accident that left one man seriously injured on Tuesday.

Detectives are now looking for a two-door Ford F-150 or F-250 with a truck bed cover. Police believe this vehicle struck a victim on the 4100 hundred block of Bel Pre Road in the Aspen Hill area.

Police say 62-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring had, for reasons still under investigation, stopped his vehicle, a white box truck, in the far right lane of westbound Bel Pre Road just prior to London Lane. Lawrence was outside of his vehicle on the driver’s side when he was hit by a vehicle travelling west. The suspect’s vehicle is described by a witness as a light-colored pickup truck.

Lawrence was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.

