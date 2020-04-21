MCPD investigating Subway robbery in Colesville

COLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department, has just released a surveillance photo of a male suspect they are trying to locate.

On April 18, detectives say the suspect, entered the Subway sandwich shop located on Randolph Road in Colesville. The suspect allegedly approached an employee who was working behind the counter and asked that employee if the store had any face masks. While the employee was away from the counter, the suspect allegedly broke the change dispenser next to the cash register and stole coins from the dispenser. The suspect fled the shop and was last seen entering a red sedan, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the 4th District station at 240-773-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.