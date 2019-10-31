MCPD investigating ongoing barricade incident in Silver Spring

Police say a call went out about a complaint of a man with a weapon

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — As of 6 p.m. Thursday night, Montgomery County officers were still on the scene of a barricade situation at a high rise apartment building in Silver Spring.

A call was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a weapons complaint at the Chateau Apartments on the 9700 block of Mount Pisgah Road. Responding officers attempted to speak with a man about the complaint, and that’s when he barricaded himself in his residence on the 7th floor. Residents who live in the building believe they heard gunshots at some point. Police believe the incident is domestic related.

Police say this is an ongoing situation and will provide updates as additional information available.