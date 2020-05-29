MCPD investigating “hate bias” incident in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a video that has been making rounds on Twitter, in what’s being described as a hate bias incident.

Police say this incident happened Wednesday in downtown Bethesda. The video shows a confrontation between a man and woman where the man could be heard using racial slurs.

Police have described it as a road rage incident.

Limited information is available at this time as police have just began their investigation Thursday night. Anyone with information about the recorded confrontation is asked to call the Montgomery County Department of Police.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM