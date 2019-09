Police are investigating what led up to the collision.

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police say a man died in a single-car crash in the Wheaton area Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Sommai Tangchaiburana, 69, was driving through his neighborhood when he hit several trees near the intersection of Hawkesbury Lane and Randolph Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they’re still investigating what led up to the collision.