MCPD investigating an armed robbery of beer and wine store in Derwood

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department needs your help locating and identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Derwood.

Police say the robbery happened at 2:29 pm on January 2 at a beer and wine store in Derwood.

They have released a surveillance video of the suspect who they say entered the store with his face concealed and armed with a handgun. The suspect then threatened two employees and demanded cash from the business.
The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a metallic brown Nissan Altima. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.

