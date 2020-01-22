MCPD investigate sexual assault in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Special Victim’s Unit of the Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a sexual assault in Gaithersburg.

Police say it happened around 6 a.m. Monday morning. A female was attacked while walking on a footpath near Mountain Laurel Lane and Flower Hill Way. The victim described the suspect as a black male, about 5’7 with a medium build, approximately 175 pounds.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information on the suspect, or observed anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact detectives at the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050. If anyone observes suspicious behavior in the area, detectives ask that you report it to police by calling 9-1-1 in an emergency, or 301-279-8000 in a non-emergency.