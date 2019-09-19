MCPD hosts hurricane relief drive for Bahamas

The drive will go on until Oct. 10th

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a hurricane relief drive for residents to donate necessities for those in the Bahamas.

After hurricane Dorian destroyed many homes and businesses, the department found a way to help by coordinating with the Bahamian embassy. From now until October 10th, the department will be collecting items such as dry food, clothes, toiletries, clothes, flashlights, batteries and more.

“Our detectives provided training to officers in the Bahamas and during that training, they developed relationships. Those items have been communicated by police officers in the Bahamas are items they see a need for at this time,” said Rebecca Innocenti, Montgomery County Police Department.

Donated items can be dropped off at six police stations in the county.

NEEDED ITEMS (NEW AND UNOPENED)

FLASHLIGHTS

BATTERIES

TARPS

BLEACH

CLEANING PRODUCTS

UNDERWEAR

FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS

TOILETRIES

TOILET PAPER

TISSUES

TENNIS SHOES

CANNED TUNA

DIAPERS (TO INCLUDE TRAINING PANTS LIKE PULL-UPS) AND WIPES

BABY FORMULA

PEDIASURE DRINKS

GLUCERNA SHAKES

INSECT REPELLENT

PAPER TOWELS

LAUNDRY DETERGENT

PEANUT BUTTER

CANNED SOUPS

CANNED JAMS

DRY CEREAL

ASSORTED COOKIES

SIX DISTRICT STATIONS

HEADQUARTERS/FIRST DISTRICT STATION (ROCKVILLE)

ADDRESS: 100 EDISON PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG, 20878

PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-6070

SECOND DISTRICT STATION (BETHESDA)

ADDRESS: 4823 RUGBY AVENUE, BETHESDA, 20814

PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-6700

THIRD DISTRICT STATION (SILVER SPRING)

ADDRESS: 1002 MILESTONE DRIVE, SILVER SPRING, 20904

PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-6800

FOURTH DISTRICT STATION (WHEATON)

ADDRESS: 2300 RANDOLPH ROAD, WHEATON, 20902

PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-5500

FIFTH DISTRICT STATION (GERMANTOWN)

ADDRESS: 20000 AIRCRAFT DRIVE, GERMANTOWN, 20874

PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-6200

SIXTH DISTRICT STATION (GAITHERSBURG)

ADDRESS: 45 WEST WATKINS MILL ROAD, GAITHERSBURG, 20878

PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-5700