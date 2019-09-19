MCPD hosts hurricane relief drive for Bahamas

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a hurricane relief drive for residents to donate necessities for those in the Bahamas.
After hurricane Dorian destroyed many homes and businesses, the department found a way to help by coordinating with the Bahamian embassy. From now until October 10th, the department will be collecting items such as dry food, clothes, toiletries, clothes, flashlights, batteries and more.
“Our detectives provided training to officers in the Bahamas and during that training, they developed relationships. Those items have been communicated by police officers in the Bahamas are items they see a need for at this time,” said Rebecca Innocenti, Montgomery County Police Department.
Donated items can be dropped off at six police stations in the county.
NEEDED ITEMS (NEW AND UNOPENED)
- FLASHLIGHTS
- BATTERIES
- TARPS
- BLEACH
- CLEANING PRODUCTS
- UNDERWEAR
- FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS
- TOILETRIES
- TOILET PAPER
- TISSUES
- TENNIS SHOES
- CANNED TUNA
- DIAPERS (TO INCLUDE TRAINING PANTS LIKE PULL-UPS) AND WIPES
- BABY FORMULA
- PEDIASURE DRINKS
- GLUCERNA SHAKES
- INSECT REPELLENT
- PAPER TOWELS
- LAUNDRY DETERGENT
- PEANUT BUTTER
- CANNED SOUPS
- CANNED JAMS
- DRY CEREAL
- ASSORTED COOKIES
SIX DISTRICT STATIONS
HEADQUARTERS/FIRST DISTRICT STATION (ROCKVILLE)
ADDRESS: 100 EDISON PARK DRIVE,
GAITHERSBURG, 20878
PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-6070
SECOND DISTRICT STATION (BETHESDA)
ADDRESS: 4823 RUGBY AVENUE,
BETHESDA, 20814
PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-6700
THIRD DISTRICT STATION (SILVER SPRING)
ADDRESS: 1002 MILESTONE DRIVE,
SILVER SPRING, 20904
PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-6800
FOURTH DISTRICT STATION (WHEATON)
ADDRESS: 2300 RANDOLPH ROAD,
WHEATON, 20902
PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-5500
FIFTH DISTRICT STATION (GERMANTOWN)
ADDRESS: 20000 AIRCRAFT DRIVE, GERMANTOWN,
20874
PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-6200
SIXTH DISTRICT STATION (GAITHERSBURG)
ADDRESS: 45 WEST WATKINS MILL
ROAD, GAITHERSBURG, 20878
PHONE NUMBER: (240) 773-5700
