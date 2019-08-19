MCPD detectives investigate armed robbery caught on video

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a beer and wine store in Silver Spring earlier this month.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video. You can see the suspects forcing their way into the store, then attacking the clerk, stealing money and running off. Police say it happened on the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue. The suspects had their faces concealed, and they were armed with handguns.

“Witnesses tell us that the suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV that was driven by a third suspect, so right now, we only have video of the two suspects inside of the store,” said Rick Goodale of Montgomery County Police Department.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the Major Crimes Division at: 240-773-5100.