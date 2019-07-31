MCPD continue to investigate fatal shooting in Germantown

I-270

Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Almost four months after the death of a Germantown man, police are still left with no answers.

In April, Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 18700 block of Curry Powder Lane, off Cinnamon Drive.

When crews arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them, 18 year-old Tray Dawkins, died from his injuries a short time later.

Detectives don’t believe the shooting was random, and they are hoping to locate any suspects involved. “There were multiple witnesses outside who have not helped police out, so again, we’re just asking for somebody in the community that can give us some kind of information that can identify Trey Dawkins’ killer,” Montgomery County Police Department’s, Rick Goodale stated.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News