MCPD continue to investigate fatal shooting in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Almost four months after the death of a Germantown man, police are still left with no answers.

In April, Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 18700 block of Curry Powder Lane, off Cinnamon Drive.

When crews arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them, 18 year-old Tray Dawkins, died from his injuries a short time later.

Detectives don’t believe the shooting was random, and they are hoping to locate any suspects involved. “There were multiple witnesses outside who have not helped police out, so again, we’re just asking for somebody in the community that can give us some kind of information that can identify Trey Dawkins’ killer,” Montgomery County Police Department’s, Rick Goodale stated.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.