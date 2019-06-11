MCPD charges Centreville man in armed carjacking

The incident occurred just off of North Frederick Avenue, also known as route 355

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have pressed charges against a Centreville man for an armed carjacking last week in Gaithersburg. The incident occurred just off of North Frederick Avenue, also known as route 355.

Police say an investigation showed that 53-year-old suspect Dante Tyler-El approached a woman in a parked car, threatened her with a gun and demanded money.

He then handcuffed the victim, put her in the backseat and drove a short distance before running away from her car, police say.

